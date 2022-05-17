Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Drops By 25.0%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ITTOY remained flat at $$11.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

