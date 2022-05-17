Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 31.9%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.