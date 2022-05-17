Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Expands By 36.7%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Tuesday. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

