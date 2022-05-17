Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 27.7%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,947. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
