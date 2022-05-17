Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increases By 46.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

