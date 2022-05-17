Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 25.5%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,169,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 9,624,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,667.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $$2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

