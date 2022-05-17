Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 25.5%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,169,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 9,624,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,667.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $$2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
