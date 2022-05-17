Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Grows By 38.5%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank stock remained flat at $$10.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 162,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

