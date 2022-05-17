Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Increases By 26.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NRSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 99,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

