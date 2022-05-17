Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Increases By 31.1%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,263.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on NRDXF. Citigroup cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux cut Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $$11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

