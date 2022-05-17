Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Rises By 43.2%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,588. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.