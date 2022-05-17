Short Interest in PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Declines By 33.3%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSSR opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.