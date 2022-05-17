Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Expands By 41.4%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 30,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

