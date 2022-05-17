Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Drops By 22.1%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

PNM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 355,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $618,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

