Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops By 29.3%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

