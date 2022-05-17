Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Decreases By 29.5%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLF. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

RCLF remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

