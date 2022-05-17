Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 37.6%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. 4,314,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

