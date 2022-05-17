Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 32.5%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.