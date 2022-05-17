Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Decreases By 20.6%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 272,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrack Systems (MJLB)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.