Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Decreases By 20.6%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 272,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.