Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declines By 27.3%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

