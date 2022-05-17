Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expands By 25.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 600,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

