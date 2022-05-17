Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 26.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

