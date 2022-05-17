Short Interest in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Decreases By 19.7%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 2,949,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.