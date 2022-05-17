Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 31.8%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 123,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

