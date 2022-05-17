Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

