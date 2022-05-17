Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.08.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$188.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

