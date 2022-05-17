Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Update

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SIGY remained flat at $$0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

