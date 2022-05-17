Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Update

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
SIGY remained flat at $$0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.