Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459 shares of company stock valued at $513,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. 375,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,840. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

