SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,013. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About SinglePoint (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

