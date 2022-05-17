Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,248,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 2,556,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

