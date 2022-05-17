Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($194.79) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.39 ($174.36).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €119.70 ($124.69) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($108.02) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

