SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 5.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

