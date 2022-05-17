SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMTGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.