SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMTGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGY)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.