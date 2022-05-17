Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Update

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,058,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Tuesday. Smoore International has a one year low of 2.10 and a one year high of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.43.

Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

