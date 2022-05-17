Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,998,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,264 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,011.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

