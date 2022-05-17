Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LITM) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Snow Lake Resources’ (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Snow Lake Resources had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of LITM stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,841,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

