Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

SNOW traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. 126,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

