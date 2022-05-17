Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.3 days.

Sodexo stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

