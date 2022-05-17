SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Harvey M. Schwartz Purchases 15,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SOFI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 1,958,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,416,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.