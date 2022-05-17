Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

SWDAF stock remained flat at $$37.24 during trading on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($46.35) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

