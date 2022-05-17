Somnium Space Cubes Tops One Day Trading Volume of $136,515.00 (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and $136,515.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,082.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00105999 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

CUBE is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is "AUTO" and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation "CUBE" is for CryptoCompare.com only. "

