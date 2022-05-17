Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000.

LGVCU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

