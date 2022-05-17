Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.84. 4,951,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

