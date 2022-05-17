Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 5,119,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

