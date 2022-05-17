Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,736 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 0.9% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Elanco Animal Health worth $62,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

