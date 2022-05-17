Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 185.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 1,620,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 289.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,837 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 11,513.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,228,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 1,217,450 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth $10,086,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cartesian Growth by 939.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 883,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,234. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

