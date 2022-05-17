Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $12.86 Million in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of TPB Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.
TPBA remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52.
TPB Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
