Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Warby Parker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,778,000. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 over the last three months.

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

