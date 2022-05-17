Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $21,350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $3,261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 6,049,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

WE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

