Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,438. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

