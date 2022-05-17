Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 6,953,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

